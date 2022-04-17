Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Increases By 82.3%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the March 15th total of 707,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ShiftPixy by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,908 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $0.50 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 84.95% and a negative net margin of 114.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

