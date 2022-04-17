Short Interest in Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Decreases By 44.1%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SIXGF remained flat at $$136.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sixt has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.00.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

