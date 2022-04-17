Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Declines By 28.1%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRM. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

