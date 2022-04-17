Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rises By 86.6%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SWDBY stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Danske upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

