Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Drops By 38.7%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.0 days.

OTCMKTS SYZLF opened at $7.18 on Friday. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Sylogist Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

