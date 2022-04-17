Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Drops By 33.7%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.
In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TransMedics Group stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
