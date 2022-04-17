Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Drops By 33.7%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

