Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Declines By 34.8%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 159,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 155,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,612. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.69. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.