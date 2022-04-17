Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Drops By 33.0%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,850,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 50,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,599,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,400,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,966,000 after buying an additional 1,900,823 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,243,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

