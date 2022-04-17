Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Declines By 46.0%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.81. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $36.69.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $75.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

