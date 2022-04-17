Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Decreases By 52.6%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:EOD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 59,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,701. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1343 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
