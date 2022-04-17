Showcase Reaches One Day Volume of $8,796.00 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Showcase has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $50,612.51 and approximately $8,796.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.02 or 0.07529636 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.18 or 0.99993971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.