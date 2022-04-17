Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGML. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of SGML stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $42,844,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

