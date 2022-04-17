Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.71.

NYSE:SIG opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.51. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

