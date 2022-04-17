Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS SNLAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Sino Land has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Get Sino Land alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.