Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,741.67 ($22.70).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,434 ($18.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of £5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,473.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,490.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,296.21).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

