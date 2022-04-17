Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,741.67 ($22.70).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,434 ($18.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of £5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,473.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,490.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,296.21).

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.