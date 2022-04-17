Snowball 1-Day Volume Hits $8,623.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $492,996.78 and $8,623.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.82 or 0.07551757 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,317.26 or 1.00126271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,590,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,539,540 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

