SnowGem (XSG) Tops One Day Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

