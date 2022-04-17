Sociall Price Tops $0.0040 (SCL)

Sociall (SCL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Sociall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $66,752.71 and $60.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

