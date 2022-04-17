Societe Generale Trims IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Target Price to GBX 1,400

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from GBX 1,810 ($23.59) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.82) to GBX 1,845 ($24.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,298.75.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. IMI has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

