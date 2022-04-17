Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:SLSSF opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

