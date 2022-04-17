Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:SLSSF opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

