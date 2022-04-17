Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SOR opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Get Source Capital alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Source Capital worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.