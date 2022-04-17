SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $279.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $153,372.94 and $279.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.48 or 0.07530512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,055.76 or 0.99799025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050797 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

