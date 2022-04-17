SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Reaches $17,601.73

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $17,601.73 and approximately $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,157,040 coins and its circulating supply is 10,912,157 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

