SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,037 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 359,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after acquiring an additional 134,675 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,385,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,186,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,197. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.