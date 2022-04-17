StaFi Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001606 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $39.24 million and $2.14 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00192318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00381058 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

