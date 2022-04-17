Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 580 ($7.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,368. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

