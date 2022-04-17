Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $140.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.58.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

