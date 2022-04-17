Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

