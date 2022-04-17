Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.22. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 10,801 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.92 million and a PE ratio of -16.92.
About Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM)
Further Reading
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.