STATERA Price Hits $0.0493 (STA)

STATERA (STA) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One STATERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STATERA has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. STATERA has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $13,616.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STATERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00046206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.07 or 0.07562695 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,454.04 or 1.00109637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00053534 BTC.

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,351,248 coins and its circulating supply is 79,350,993 coins. STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STATERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STATERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STATERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STATERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.