Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Apr 17th, 2022

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHFGet Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

