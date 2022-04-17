Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

