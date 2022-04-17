Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twitter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

