StockNews.com Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

DVN opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

