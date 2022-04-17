StockNews.com Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.23.

LOW stock opened at $201.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.62.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

