StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,908. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

