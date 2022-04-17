StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 718 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,135. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.00.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

