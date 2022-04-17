StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.59. 9,421,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,726,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.21. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

