StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 204.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,453,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,743. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $158.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.03.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

