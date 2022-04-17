StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $397,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,613,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,043,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.97. 8,510,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,833,561. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

