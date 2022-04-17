StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $671,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 125.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,370,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,313. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.