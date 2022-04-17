StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.86. 1,898,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. The company has a market capitalization of $287.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

