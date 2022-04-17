StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,690 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.99. 5,925,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

