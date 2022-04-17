StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,971 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,018 shares of company stock worth $20,153,238. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

KO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. 16,388,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,384,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

