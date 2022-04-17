StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at $260,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Plexus stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. 90,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,542. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

