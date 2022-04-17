Strike Market Cap Tops $129.82 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $129.82 million and $7.70 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $41.13 or 0.00101619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.40 or 0.07574408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.48 or 0.99841953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,728 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.