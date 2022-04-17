Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $35.55 on Major Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. Strong has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $619,327.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $35.55 or 0.00087845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.38 or 0.07523051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.24 or 0.99915806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052246 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

