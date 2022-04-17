Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:MSC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680. The firm has a market cap of $584.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.