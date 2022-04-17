Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SULZF stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. Sulzer has a fifty-two week low of $69.45 and a fifty-two week high of $193.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sulzer from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sulzer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

