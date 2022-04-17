Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $98,295.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,533,156 coins and its circulating supply is 43,833,156 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

